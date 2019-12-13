The Supreme Court said Friday it will consider whether the House and a New York prosecutor can subpoena President Donald Trump's longtime accounting firm and banks for his financial records, two monumental disputes concerning separation of powers and Trump's broad claims of immunity that will be decided in the heart of the presidential campaign.
In a brief order, the justices granted requests from Trump's personal lawyers to hear the cases, ensuring that the subpoenas won't be enforced while impeachment proceedings play out.
The cases will be heard in March, with rulings expected by June.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.