RETAILMENOT SUPER BOWL DATA
- Historically, according to RetailMeNot around 70% of Americans plan to watch the Super Bowl.
- Of those, 51% of Americans plan to buy pizza during the Super Bowl, spending an average of $37, while 39% of Americans plan to buy wings, also spending an average of $37. 65% of Americans plan to buy snacks, spending an average of $33.
- When it comes to beverages, around 52% of game viewers will be purchasing alcohol.
With pizza being the most popular food item, RetailMeNot has a plethora of pizza deals which are updated in real time here: https://www.retailmenot.com/coupons/pizza
Here are two deals viewers can enjoy on Super Bowl Sunday:
- Papa John's: 25% Off Regular Menu Price Orders code: 7MWJGAZFRNDZXHQXGA74NJOTYE
- Domino's: 2 for $5.99 Each on Select Mix & Match Menu Items code: TH5FLHT3EVGQ3D6RFZYHSDSOOE
