NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Across the nation supply chain shortages have impacted stores, businesses, and local schools. Districts like Clarksville-Montgomery County have seen the impact first-hand.
More recently, Sumner County Schools took to social media to let parents know the challenges have hit their district. “When it was announced that the shortages were affecting our schools, it forced the question like how can we resolve this with our local farms,” Rose Wyrick stated.
As a parent in Sumner County, Wyrick believes a good alternative could be farm to school programs. “Supporting our local farms would improve the local economy, reducing our carbon footprint. I think these programs could help encourage students to learn about agriculture and where their food is actually coming from,” Wyrick said.
While the supply chain disruptions continue, Sumner County Schools is asking their district to have patience.
