September's here, but you'd never guess it with the persistent heat & humidity. Even hotter weather will develop through this Labor Day weekend, too.
Outdoors as of 10am, it was very warm and humid.
Clouds were winning out across much of the area.
A few showers had developed east and north of Nashville, moving northward.
Through today, spotty showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop. The best rain chance will be east of Nashville, although even Nashville could have a shower.
Highs this afternoon will be around 90.
Early this evening, any showers will dissipate, so weather for Live on the Green, the TSU, MTSU, and Vanderbilt football games looks very good.
Tomorrow, expect less cloudiness and rain, but more heat.
Labor Day will be a lot like tomorrow.
DT
