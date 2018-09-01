September's here, but you'd never guess it with the persistent heat & humidity.  Even hotter weather will develop through this Labor Day weekend, too.

Outdoors as of 10am, it was very warm and humid.

+8 
10am Temperatures

Clouds were winning out across much of the area.

+8 
Cloud Cover

A few showers had developed east and north of Nashville, moving northward.

+8 
Real Time Red Radar

Through today, spotty showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop.  The best rain chance will be east of Nashville, although even Nashville could have a shower.

+8 
1pm Today
+8 
4pm Today

Highs this afternoon will be around 90.

+8 
Today's Highs

Early this evening, any showers will dissipate, so weather for Live on the Green, the TSU, MTSU, and Vanderbilt football games looks very good.

+8 
Vanderbilt vs. MTSU Football

Tomorrow, expect less cloudiness and rain, but more heat.

+8 
Tomorrow's Highs

Labor Day will be a lot like tomorrow.

+8 
Labor Day

Watch News4 at 5pm today.  Cody Murphy will show you where the rain is and where it's headed next.

DT

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.