After scattered showers early this morning, the rain's gradually coming to an end.  Sunshine's also beginning to take over.  Here's the view of Real Time Red as of just after 9am.

+8 
Real Time Red

Downtown Nashville's now getting into some sunshine.

+8 
Live CAM Nashville

Notice the clearing taking place across much of the Mid State.

+8 
Cloud Cover

9am temperatures are moderate for August -- in the mid 70s. 

+8 
9am Temperatures

It's very muggy, too.  Looking ahead, high humidity's here to stay until further notice.  Clouds will continue to break up this afternoon.  It'll be perfect for the pool or a county fair.  The Wilson County, Robertson County, and Fentress County fairs all end tonight.  Wilson County's opens today at 10am.

+8 
Wilson County Fair

Highs this afternoon will be around 90 or so.

+8 
Today's Highs

This evening's weather couldn't be much better for the home Nashville SC game at First Tennessee Park or a concert downtown.  Taylor Swift's performing at Nissan Stadium at 7pm.

+8 
Taylor Swift

Tomorrow will be bright from start to finish. Rain will be unlikely, so temperatures will have ample opportunity to soar into the low 90s.

+8 
Tomorrow's Highs

Next week, temperatures will be at or above average.  Rain will become likely again by late Wednesday, continuing into Thursday and Friday.

+8 
7Day Forecast

Watch News4 at 5pm today with Cody Murphy.  He'll have a first look at what's in store for the beginning of the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.