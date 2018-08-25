After scattered showers early this morning, the rain's gradually coming to an end. Sunshine's also beginning to take over. Here's the view of Real Time Red as of just after 9am.
Downtown Nashville's now getting into some sunshine.
Notice the clearing taking place across much of the Mid State.
9am temperatures are moderate for August -- in the mid 70s.
It's very muggy, too. Looking ahead, high humidity's here to stay until further notice. Clouds will continue to break up this afternoon. It'll be perfect for the pool or a county fair. The Wilson County, Robertson County, and Fentress County fairs all end tonight. Wilson County's opens today at 10am.
Highs this afternoon will be around 90 or so.
This evening's weather couldn't be much better for the home Nashville SC game at First Tennessee Park or a concert downtown. Taylor Swift's performing at Nissan Stadium at 7pm.
Tomorrow will be bright from start to finish. Rain will be unlikely, so temperatures will have ample opportunity to soar into the low 90s.
Next week, temperatures will be at or above average. Rain will become likely again by late Wednesday, continuing into Thursday and Friday.
Watch News4 at 5pm today with Cody Murphy. He'll have a first look at what's in store for the beginning of the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.