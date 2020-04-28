NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There will be no summer activities for the Girl Scouts in Middle Tennessee.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee’s decision to cancel Summer Camp programming for 2020," the organization posted on its website on Tuesday.
Officials with the Girl Scouts said they are "devastated" that there will be no camper at Camp Holloway and Camp Sycamore Hills and it was not an easy decision.
"Please know this decision was not made lightly. However, due to the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19 precautions, this decision is a reflection of our strong commitment to the health and safety of our campers, staff, and all families involved," the website stated.
Officials with the Girl Scouts said the decision was made due for "the safety of our campers and staff has always been and will always be the priority of this council."
Officials with the Girl Scouts released information regarding any deposits and fees for this summer. People were asked to consider donating $21 for the summer of 2021.
"We rely heavily on revenues generated by camp programming to sustain our mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place," the website stated.
People could also request a full refund. Those refunds will come in the following weeks and within 45 days.
"We know the summer of 2020 will not be the same without Girl Scout camps operating as we intended. However, we are committed to keeping camp traditions alive throughout this time and look forward to sharing remote opportunities with you in the coming weeks. Even more, we look forward to seeing all of you soon, so until then, this is 'goodnight,' but certainly not 'goodbye,'" the website stated.
The Girl Scouts will be offering online opportunities for girls to participate in their events:
- MONDAY – Who says Monday can’t be fun? GSMIDTN will kick off each week with contests, games, and a badge girls can do by themselves online!
- TUESDAY & THURSDAY – Girls can tune into “Virtual Camp” as the whole camp crew lead games, songs, and more activities from Camp Holloway & Camp Sycamore Hills.
- WEDNESDAY – Girls can join the programs team for a “Virtual Badge Blast!” GSMIDTN will share a live video and video instructions girls can watch and complete at home.
- FRIDAY – Friday is all about horses! Girls can join the GSMIDTN equine team to get to know a new horse each week and learn fun activities they can do at home
For more information, click here.
The Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee helps more than 14,000 girls in 39 counties across Middle Tennessee.
