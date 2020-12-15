Teacher Generic
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The fallout from the pandemic has created a greater need for substitute teachers in Tennessee, so the Department of Education created a new online portal for quality substitutes to apply. 

Anyone who is interested in being a substitute teacher in Tennessee can apply by clicking here. The information is then shared with school districts all over the state. Local guidelines determined the eligibility of applicants. 

