NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The fallout from the pandemic has created a greater need for substitute teachers in Tennessee, so the Department of Education created a new online portal for quality substitutes to apply.
Anyone who is interested in being a substitute teacher in Tennessee can apply by clicking here. The information is then shared with school districts all over the state. Local guidelines determined the eligibility of applicants.
