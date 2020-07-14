NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Middle Tennessee cities are the "Safest Cities in Tennessee" for its size according to a new study published by AdvisorSmith.
The study found that Murfreesboro was the safest Large city with a population greater than 100,000 and Brentwood was the safest Midsize city with a population of 10,000-100,000.
The study analyzed the violent and property crimes in six large cities, 48 mid-sized cities and 168 towns. Each city was given a crime score and was ranked to find the safest places in Tennessee.
Here's where Middle Tennessee cities ranked in the Top 10 of each group:
- Large (population more than 100,000 residents): 1, Murfreesboro; 2, Clarksville; 4, Nashville.
- Midsize (population between 10,000 and 100,000 residents): 1, Brentwood; 4, Franklin; 5, Spring Hill; 7, Hendersonville; 9, Mount Juliet.
- Towns (population less than 10,000 residents): 2, Coopertown; 3, Clifton; 6, Belle Meade; 7, Spencer.
Here's a list of all the top 10 cities:
Click to view the full report.
