NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia student is helping to feed healthcare workers here in Nashville.
Senior student Emily Colwell started the Nashville chapter of “Feed the Front Lines” The nonprofit is working in 43 cities in the country.
Colwell helped raise over $12,000. $5,009 is from MTSA mission funds.
The organization volunteers find local restaurants to deliver food to hospitals.
“Not only are we feeding our hard-working and amazing nurses and healthcare workers who are working in wartime conditions, but we’re supporting our local restaurants right now who are having to work under extenuating circumstances,” Colwell said.
Colwell was a nurse before going to MTSA, so she knew she wanted to help.
“They’re on the front lines,” Colwell said. “And. they don’t have a choice to be taken care of these patients you know? They made the decision to be healthcare workers, but these are wartime healthcare pandemic conditions and it’s scary.”
To donate click this link: https://www.frontlinefoods.org/nashville/
