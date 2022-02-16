RUTHERFORD CO., TN (WSMV) – Rutherford County officials and Smyrna High School Resource Officers charged a student with a threat against Smyrna High School Wednesday.
Officials charged a 17-year-old student with communicating a mass threat Wednesday morning Rutherford County police officials said via Facebook.
SRO officials said they identified and charged a Smyrna High School student who was accused of posting a threat Tuesday night.
“The post on Instagram said, ‘Do not come to Smyrna High School today’ with a picture of a loaded magazine” of a gun, said SRO Sgt. Tim Hayes.
Rutherford County Schools is expected to expel the student authorities said on Facebook.
“We are grateful for everyone who assisted with the investigation and the swift action of law enforcement to identify and charge the student who made the threat,” said Director of Schools Bill Spurlock. “I am encouraging every parent to talk to their children about the seriousness of making social media threats in the attempt to disrupt school.”
Officials have not released the identity of the student. They are expected to appear in Juvenile Court in March.
