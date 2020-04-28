BENTON, KY (WSMV) - The student accused of shooting and killing two students and injuring 14 other people inside a Kentucky high school has entered a guilty plea.
Gabriel Parker pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault in connection to the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School.
Sentencing will be held on June 12, according to Judge Jamie Jameson. Parker could be facing a sentence of life in prison.
Click for coverage from NBC affiliate WPSD.
