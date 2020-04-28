MUG - Gabriel Parker - 4/28/20
 

Gabriel Parker (Photo: Christian County Detention Center)

 
 

BENTON, KY (WSMV) - The student accused of shooting and killing two students and injuring 14 other people inside a Kentucky high school has entered a guilty plea.

Gabriel Parker pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault in connection to the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School.

Sentencing will be held on June 12, according to Judge Jamie Jameson. Parker could be facing a sentence of life in prison.

Click for coverage from NBC affiliate WPSD.

Previous coverage

Marshall Co. KY school shooter identified, indicted for murder
2 KY school shooting victims mourned at funerals
Gunman in custody after 2 killed, 21 injured in KY high school shooting
 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.