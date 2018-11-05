" So this is the Battle field it really hasn't changed much since 1862." ( Jim Lewis ( Stones River Battlefield)
Stop, look, and listen the cannons are quiet now, but the Civil War Cemetery tells of a time when they were not.
75-thousand men North and South met here for a 3 day Brutal Battle.
25--thousand of those,one third,were killed or wounded.
" It was the beginning of the end..."
Now it's a quiet place, tourists come here, often shocked by this its significance....a victory for the Union.
" This was the victory that started a chain of events that will see the Union be the ultimate victor in the war, and lead to the end of the institution of slavery."
A 3 day battle starting December 31st, hardly kicking off a Happy New Year.
(Terry Bulger talks at field)
" Over the years the battle has been compared to a Heavy weight Boxing Match, 15 rounds both sides bloodied and battered.
James Osborne did not survive, nor did thousands of others.
The field is here and preserved so no one forgets.
