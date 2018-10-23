A state representative running unopposed in the upcoming election says a robo-call is circulating, distorting his voting record and stance on issues.
The caller identifies herself as "social conservative activist Mary Ann Jackson."
Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a democrat, says it's another dishonest tactic meant to mislead voters.
He wants the Attorney General’s office involved.
“It's really disappointing the lengths to which some people or parties will go to win elections,” said Clemmons. “We do believe there's a possible violation here because there's no disclaimer on this, which is a really cowardly way to run a campaign tactic, or a voter suppression campaign. So we encourage those who've received this call to share their story and reach out to the Attorney General's office.
News4 political analyst Kent Syler says some of these campaign efforts are honest requests for support, while others are misleading attacks and attempts to confuse voters.
Syler encourages voters to be very skeptical of everything they see and hear over the next two weeks.
