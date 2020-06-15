State parks ask for help with vandalism, littering and overcrowding

Officials with the Tennessee State Parks are asking for the public's help after there have been several reports of vandalism and littering.
With the Tennessee State Parks reopened, several are facing the following items:
- high visitation
- full parking lots
- lots of litter on the weekends
- going off trail
- injuring themselves
The following areas are seeing the "greatest visitation issues:"
- Short Springs State Natural Area (Machine Falls)
- South Cumberland State Park (Foster Falls, Greeter Falls, Sycamore Falls, Grundy Forest)
- Rock Island State Park
- Burgess Falls State Park
- Radnor Lake State Park
- Long Hunter State Park
- Harpeth River State Park
"Our mission is to preserve and protect these natural, cultural and historic places. We need our visitors to help us take care of these lands so that present and future generations can enjoy them," Tennessee State Parks posted on its Facebook page.
Anyone who can help is asked to click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.