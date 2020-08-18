NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee State Museum was one of many places across the state taking part in celebrations on Tuesday.
To commemorate the 100thanniversary of ratifying the 19thAmendment, the Tennessee State Museum unfolded a replica of a banner originally placed in Washington, DC, commemorating what would become the 36thstate to ratify the amendment.
“We have worked really hard with the Tennessee Women’s Suffrage to make sure kids across the state and citizens known for enfranchising half of Tennessee’s population,” said Laura Franks.
The museum said the banner will stay up through Aug. 26, which is the date the Amendment officially took effect.
