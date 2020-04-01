NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A potential coronavirus surge is weeks away and the hospitals in the state may not have enough resources to meet the demand.
That's left state leaders looking for unique answers to COVID-19 treatment including bringing in private businesses to help.
"We're going to need thousands of additional beds as the surge hits," Governor Bill Lee said.
Coming up at 10 on News4 Tonight, Cameron Taylor explains how businesses devastated by the virus could be the answer.
