It's been almost exactly three years since a Nashville mayor promised to outfit police officers with body cameras. Today, one state lawmaker announced he's giving them one year to get it done.
Representative John Ray Clemmons is introducing state legislation setting a hard deadline for metro to roll out body and car cameras: February 10, 2021.
"Our patience has run out," Clemmons said.
Citizens of Nashville have waited through three mayors and two police shootings.
Faith leaders and community activists gathered at the capitol to support Clemmon’s deadline.
"We just want transparency and accountability," said James Turner, pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
“I'm 40 years old plus. and I still have fear when a police officer is behind me,” Turner said.
In February of 2017 - after the controversial police shooting death of Jocques Clemmons --
then-mayor Megan Barry formed an advisory group to write model policies and procedures for body cameras.
Three years later, that work is still in progress.
Wednesday, a group met behind closed doors outside the mayor’s office.
A group of experts paid by the Justice Department is giving technical advice on the body camera roll out, which due to start in March.
Cost has been one factor in the delays. One city consultant has said the program could cost as much as 30 million a year.
But after a day and a half of meetings with experts paid by the Department of Justice, a representative of the mayor's office says the experts think it will cost less.
"I'm very optimistic we are going to be able to come up with a cost-effective approach to doing this."
