NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Some state lawmakers want President Joe Biden to rescind changes to the state's Medicaid program.
The TennCare overhaul got approved by the Trump administration and then the Tennessee General Assembly.
The governor has signed a resolution to authorize and implement TennCare waiver after it was passed in the Tennessee House on Friday morning
The changes will impact around 1.5 million Tennesseans like Tina Claxton's daughter, Abigail.
"My concern would be my daughter's medications and having to fight to keep those. I'll be able to do that because I've been doing patient advocacy her whole life,” Claxton said.
More than two dozen lawmakers signed on to a letter to President Biden including Vincent Dixie.
"I just think it was not very well thought through and I think there's an opportunity for us to get it right,” State Rep. Vincent Dixie, (D) Nashville said.
In the letter, they said the waiver gives Tennessee more control over spending Medicaid dollars in exchange for a cap on those funds.
They claim problems come with that approach, but Republicans don't see it that way.
“I feel like we have proven year after year after year that we can do a good job running TennCare without the federal government's overreach. So, when I think of the democrats doing this, I think, you know what? Maybe you should just wait and see what we can do,” State Rep. Jeremy Faison, (R) Cosby said.
Supporters of the idea like Faison call it a shared savings plan.
They said TennCare has cost the federal government less than other states.
Before, any savings would go away. Now the state will keep them under this plan.
“I hope President Biden never sees their letter and that he doesn't sign it and doesn't look at it and says you know what? Let's give this a shot,” Faison said.
“I would like for them to do away with it and start all over because we're on a ticking clock,” Dixie said.
For Claxton, it's the unknowns about the plan keeping her worried.
"This block grant does not improve people's life and I'm afraid that it's going to end up in the wrong hands and into the wrong areas of healthcare,” Claxton said.
State Democrats said they have not received a response from the Biden administration yet, but said it's on their radar.
News4 also reached out to the White House and they referred us to Department of Health and Human Services. News4 did not hear back on Tuesday.
