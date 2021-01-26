NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Some state lawmakers want President Joe Biden to rescind changes to the state's Medicaid program.

The TennCare overhaul got approved by the Trump administration and then the Tennessee General Assembly.

Tennessee House passes block grant waiver resolution The governor has signed a resolution to authorize and implement TennCare waiver after it was passed in the Tennessee House on Friday morning

The changes will impact around 1.5 million Tennesseans like Tina Claxton's daughter, Abigail.

"My concern would be my daughter's medications and having to fight to keep those. I'll be able to do that because I've been doing patient advocacy her whole life,” Claxton said.

More than two dozen lawmakers signed on to a letter to President Biden including Vincent Dixie.