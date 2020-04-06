NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TN Department of Health provides updates to the confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients diagnosed in the state.
The dept announced today that Tennessee now has at least 3,802 as of April 6, 2020, including 65 deaths, 352 hospitalizations and 356 recovered
The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a new Public Information Hotline at: 1-877-857-2945 is available from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. CT daily.
