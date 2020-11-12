NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A World Series winner got a welcome home surprise on Thursday.
Metro Schools officials and city leaders came out to John Overton High School to honor Los Angeles Dodger outfielder and Nashville native Mookie Betts.
Metro Schools retired his high school number from his days at Overton High School.
The two-time World Series winner said it’s an honor to be recognized.
“This is my roots and to know you are welcomed home with open arms,” said Betts. “I’ve been here all week helping the Bobcats team with practice. It’s just that, not overlooked, is good for me to know.”
Betts is just one of three players in history to hit two home runs and steal four bases during a World Series.
Mayor John Cooper acknowledged Betts’ accomplishments earlier in the day, naming him the hero of the week.
Cooper said Betts has always found a way to give back to Nashville, including donating PPE, sending lunch to hospital employees and paying for people’s groceries.
