WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The Waverly Central High School football program is on pause after flood waters ripped through their athletics facilities over the weekend.
“Sunday was the first time we got in to see the aftermath and it was like this, what you see,” said head coach Randall Boldin.
The sloshy sound of a mud-soaked carpet echoes inside what used to be Waverly’s fieldhouse.
“That’s all that’s in her now is just mud and stench,” said Boldin.
That’s the result of a record-setting 17 inches of rain on Saturday that flooded parts of the town.
“We were able to save some stuff. Our kids put their shoulder pads on top of the lockers so they can air out, and then their helmets are supposed to be hanging up in the lockers. It got the bottom of their helmets,” said Boldin. “We were able to get most of those clean, but the majority of it is a total loss.”
That includes the weight room, lockers, jerseys, shoes and the coaches’ offices.
Boldin said he’s in the process of taking inventory of what they lost and what they need to replace.
Friday’s game against Columbia Academy is canceled. For now, football can wait.
“Our message to our kids was to continue to help their community,” said Boldin. “People lost their lives, their homes, and it’s a horrible situation. We’re continuing to pray and help any way we possibly can.”
Help has already started to roll in from programs around the state. For instance, the Mount Juliet football program has already donated equipment.
“It’s extremely humbling. There’s so many phone calls and emails, and I’m trying to get back to them as fast as I can,” said Boldin. “We’re hoping next week, some of the cleanup efforts will really show from this week and we can kind of get back to a little bit of normalcy.”
The fieldhouse wasn’t the only thing damaged.
“There’s glass, there’s nails. Everything’s out there (on the football field,” said Boldin.
Last Friday, Waverly won its season opener against Camden in the Battle of the Bridge, a rivalry game between two neighboring towns.
Everyone was excited about the season and now this.
Debris has littered the field and Bolding said he doesn’t know when his team will be able to be back out here again.
“I know it’s difficult for the kids. The thought of us not being able to be here this year and continuing to play the sport that we love, it’s mind-boggling,” said Boldin.
If you would like to help, a Venmo account has been set up under the name of @tigerfootball. You can also go to any FirstBank in Tennessee and donate to TigerFootball.
