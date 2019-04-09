The forecast is calling for some spring storms later this week. The Nashville Predators want you to be on the lookout for ice! No there isn't any foretasted for Nashville with the storms, but you might see blocks around town that have prizes in them. The Preds have a monster block promotion that starts today.
The monster block promition is a scavenger hunt for ice blocks that contain Preds Pride items. They can be anything from player autographed pucks, Preds memorabilia, gift cards to a local business, or even tickets to upcoming playoff game! The day before each Preds playoff games, both home and away, a variety of neighborhoods will have the monster blocks placed in them.
You can find out where the blocks of ice are being dropped by following the Preds on Twitter. If you are lucky enough to find the blocks the Preds want you to tweet a picture with the hashtag @PredsNHL
