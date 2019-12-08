Tennessee UT VOLS FOOTBALL LOGO

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WSMV) - The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the 75th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, 2020. 

The Volunteers (7-5 & 5-3 in conference play) started their season with two demoralizing home losses to Georgia State and BYU. However, coach Jeremy Pruitt and his team were able to string together a 5-game winning streak at the end of the year and won six of their final seven games. 

The Hoosiers finished their regular season with an impressive 8-4 record and finished 5-4 in Big 10 play. 

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be played at 6 p.m. CT at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The game will be televised on ESPN. 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

