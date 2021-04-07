KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee freshman Keon Johnson has announced he will enter the 2021 NBA Draft.
Johnson, who is from Shelbyville and attended Webb School in Bell Buckle, was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team while averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
“Since our season ended, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking, praying and consulting my family and coaches, and I have decided to enter the 2021 NBA Draft with representation,” Johnson said in a post on social media. “I am forever thankful to God for blessing me with talents, surrounding me with a solid support system and positioning me to take this next step.”
In high school, Johnson was rated the No. 1 overall prospect in the state. He won back-to-back Mr. Basketball awards as a sophomore and junior.
Johnson was the Vols’ second-leading scorer overall and in SEC play this season. He scored a career-high 27 points against Kentucky in February and tallied double figures 15 times.
“To Coach (Rick) Barnes and the rest of the University of Tennessee basketball staff, thank you for molding me into the play I am today. You’ve helped me build on the foundation built by my family and friends and all of my coaches, teachers and teammates throughout my journey. I wouldn’t have reached this point without all of you. Every one of you had helped prepare me, both mentally and physically, for this next exciting chapter in that journey,” Johnson said. “To Vol Nation, thank you for the love you showed our team through a challenging season. Tennessee has the most supportive fanbase in the country. Although my time in Knoxville was short, I loved every minute of it.”
Johnson's teammate Jaden Springer announced last week that he was also declaring for the NBA Draft.
Tennessee reached the semifinals of the SEC Tournament in Nashville and was selected to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols (18-9) lost to Oregon State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
