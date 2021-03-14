NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The University of Tennessee basketball team will make a third straight NCAA Tournament appears as the Volunteers landed the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region.

The Vols (18-8) will play 12th-seeded Oregon State (17-12) in the first round. The time and location for the game will be announced later.

This year’s NCAA Tournament is being held at several locations in Indianapolis along with the University of Indiana in Bloomington and Purdue University in West Lafayette.

Two days later, the winner of the UT-Oregon State game will face either Oklahoma State or Liberty.

Tennessee is 1-3 all-time against Oregon State, the winner of this year’s Pac 12 Tournament. The most recent meeting occurred in 1990.

This will be Tennessee’s 23rd all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Vols head coach Rick Barnes will be making his 25thappearance as a head coach and his third with Tennessee.

No. 6 Alabama adds another SEC title, edges LSU at tourney NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Skip calling Alabama simply a football school anymore. The Crimson Tide have courted a new moniker they think fits so …

The Volunteers have played five NCAA Tournament games in Indiana, going 2-3 with appearances in Indianapolis (1982 and 2014) and Evansville (1983).

Illinois is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.

Tennessee will travel from Nashville to Indianapolis on Monday.