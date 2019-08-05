NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt women's basketball non-conference schedule has been released.
Head coach Stephanie White announced the schedule will include nine home games. Vanderbilt will host Palm Beach Atlantic in an exhibition game on Oct. 27 and will open the regular season with a five-game set a Memorial Gymnasium. The slate begins on Nov. 5 against Jacksonville State at 7 p.m.
Women's basketball powerhouse Connecticut will be in Nashville on November 13 for the second time ever and for the first time since the 1991-92 season. Last time UConn was in town, the Commodores toppled them 75-47.
Vandy will also play Radford on Nov. 8, Saint Louis on Nov. 17 and Furman on Nov. 22. The Commodores' first road game will be at Tennessee State on Nov. 25. The team will then compete in the Junkanoo Jam in Bimini, Bahamas Nov. 27-Dec. 1.
December opponents at Memorial Gymnasium include Tennessee Tech on Dec. 5 and Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 15.
The Commodores will then compete in one last tournament in Washington from Dec. 20-21. The final non-conference game will be against Columbia on Dec. 29
The full SEC schedule will be released at a later date.
