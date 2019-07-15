NASAHVILLE (WSMV) - The defending College World Series champion Vanderbilt Commodores will be featured in the second annual "MLB4" Tournament.
According to a release, Vanderbilt will be featured in the tournament along with College World Series runner up Michigan, UConn and California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. The tournament will take place at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona on February 14-16.
MLB4 is a tournament showcasing a few of the best programs in the nation and it also celebrates the traditional opening of the college baseball season.
"We were very excited to play in the inaugural MLB4 tournament and we are so grateful to be included again," Vandy head coach Tim Corbin said in a statement. "This is, and was, one of the best tournaments that we have had the opportunity to play in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.