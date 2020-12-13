NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University will allow parents and families of student-athletes to attend all men’s and women’s basketball games in December at Memorial Gymnasium.
Student-athlete guests for visiting teams will also be allowed as required by the Southeastern Conference.
The decision to continue limiting attendance at athletic events is based on the advice and guidance of Vanderbilt’s public health partners, including the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and local public health officials.
The men’s basketball team hosts Mississippi Valley State on Sunday at 1 p.m. The women’s basketball team returns home on Thursday for a 2 p.m. game against Virginia Commonwealth.
Middle Tennessee State announced Friday it would play its remaining non-conference games at Murphy Center without fans. Only team members, coaches, essential staff, family members of coaches and players and media will be allowed at games through Dec. 22.
