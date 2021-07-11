NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Vanderbilt standout Jack Leiter was selected second overall in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Texas Rangers on Sunday night becoming the seventh Commodore in program history to be taken in the top five.
Leiter is the 11th top-10 overall pick in the Tim Corbin era (2003-present), a mark that is more than every other program in the SEC East combined. He is the 122nd Commodore selected and 18th first-round selection in that timeframe.
Leiter becomes the fifth Commodore to be drafted by the Texas Rangers, and he first since 2015 when the Rangers selected Xavier Turner and Tyler Ferguson.
At Vanderbilt, the sophomore experienced great success over his two seasons, including a standout campaign in year two. Leiter wrapped up his sophomore season by being tabbed as an unanimous first team All-American, while being selected as a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award.
The right-hander was also tabbed as the SEC Newcomer of the Year, and received All-SEC first team honors and Newcomer All-SEC recognition, as well.
Kumar Rocker was selected 10th overall in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Mets on Sunday night.
Rocker is the 12th top-10 overall pick in the Tim Corbin era (2003-present), a mark that is more than every other program in the SEC East combined. He is the 123rd Commodore selected and 19th first-round selection in that timeframe.
Rocker becomes the third Commodore to be drafted by the New York Mets and the first since 1987 when the club selected David Joiner.
At Vanderbilt, the junior experienced tremendous success over his three seasons, becoming one of the most prominent pitchers in all of college baseball. Rocker wrapped up his sophomore season by being tabbed as a unanimous first team All-American, while being selected as a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award.
Rocker posted a 14-4 record on the mound this season, including a 3-1 in the NCAA Tournament. The junior right-hander notched 179 strikeouts on the campaign, becoming just the second player since 1988 to lead the nation in both strikeouts and wins in the same season.
The former National Freshman of the Year and Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 College World Series, Rocker has tallied 321 career strikeouts over his three years, good for fourth all-time in Vanderbilt history. His 179 strikeouts in 2021 tie him for the second-most in a single-season with teammate Jack Leiter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.