NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With a kickoff in the second half, Vanderbilt senior Sarah Fuller became the first ever female to play in a power five conference football game.
The goalie on the women's soccer team was just seven days removed from helping her squad win an SEC tournament title.
And now -- she's part of history.
"I just had to go out there and do my thing," Fuller says. "I worked on it all week. I knew exactly what I needed to do and had the team behind me."
COVID quarantine among Vanderbilt’s kickers prompted a situation needing an urgent solution.
So, they turned to Fuller, who had less than a week to prepare for something she’d never done.
"I thought she punched it exactly where she needed to punch it. Ball's down at the 35 yard line. Let's go," said Vanderbilt Head Coach Derek Mason.
"All week, she's been really confident and we've been really confident in her," says Vanderbilt linebacker Ethan Barr.
Unfortunately, Fuller only got the one chance.
Vanderbilt played its worst game of the season gaining just 185 yards on offense and never got near the endzone or even in field goal range.
We'll have to wait to find out if Fuller will suit up again.
The Commodores have two games remaining.
And she says she's up for it.
"I would love to get out there and score a field goal and an extra point and everything. So I would be happy to if they'll have me," says Fuller.
But even if Sarah Fuller never plays another down, today provided an unforgettable moment in a season Vanderbilt would like to forget.
And that moment was bigger than the one second it took on the play clock.
"I shared with her that I have four daughters of my own that made me very proud to be on the football field with her and congratulated her and wished her the best," says Missouri Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
"Women can be anything they want to be. Young girls can be anything they want to be. If you have the skillset you can do anything you want to do. Today, she was needed, she was necessary and she did the job," says Mason.
"All I want to do is be a good influence to the young girls out there. Literally, you can do anything you set your mind to. That's the number one thing," adds Fuller.
