For the seventh time in program history, Vanderbilt will host NCAA Regionals at Hawkins Field, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced Sunday night.
The Commodores, who leads the nation with 49 victories and captured the SEC regular season championship and SEC Tournament title, are making their SEC-best 14th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and hosting a regional for the fifth time in the last seven seasons.
The remaining at-large teams, top 16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPNU as part of the NCAA Championship Selection Show. Fans are invited to join the team and staff at Commodore Grille inside the Holiday Inn Vanderbilt.
Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, May 31 to Monday, June 3 (if necessary).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.