The Vanderbilt University Baseball game in the College World Series on Friday was delayed due to health and safety protocols, but will be played later this afternoon.
The Commodores were scheduled to take on NC State Wolfpack at 1 p.m. However, the NCAA took to Twitter to say the game was delayed. The Wolfpak released a statement a short time later.
"An undisclosed number of players from the team have been put into COVID-19 protocol and will be unavailable for today's game."
The game will now start at 2:07 p.m.
ESPN reported that North Carolina State was dealing with COVID-19 issues and that relief pitcher Evan Justice and second baseman J.T. Jarrett were not at TD Ameritrade Park.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The College World Series game between Vanderbilt and North Carolina State was delayed an hour after the NCAA pushed back th…
