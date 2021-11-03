NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University announced Wednesday that attendees to basketball games at Memorial Gymnasium ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated or present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test administered within 72 hours prior to the event.
The university made the announcement prior to next week’s openers for the women (Tuesday) and men (Wednesday) basketball teams.
“Vanderbilt Athletics remains committed to keeping our campus community and fans as healthy and safe as possible while attending our events,” the athletics department said in a news release.
Children ages 11 years and younger are not required to provide proof of vaccination.
The CDC approved children aged 5-11 to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. In Davidson County, the Metro Public Health Department will begin administering the vaccine to those ages on Monday.
Any masking requirements will be communicated to fans in advance, and all protocols are subject to change, according to the athletics department.
The women’s basketball team will host Gardner-Webb on Tuesday while the men open at home against Alabama State next Wednesday.
