NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt will host a watch party for Monday’s College World Series game at Hawkins Field.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. for fans to watch the game at the stadium.
The Commodores play Mississippi State in Game 1 of a best-of-three series for the championship at 6 p.m. in Omaha, NE.
Officials said Vanderbilt’s clear bag policy will be enforced and no outside food, drink or coolers will be allowed into the stadium.
Parking is available on levels 9-11 in the 25th Avenue Garage.
Fan activities, including inflatables, face painting, cornhole, Jenga, Connect Four and a balloon artist, will run from 4-6:30 p.m. on the concourse.
Vanderbilt football players will also be at Hawkins Field for a meet and greet session. Vanderbilt will provide items to be signed. Fans cannot bring their own items for signatures.
First pitch for the game is just after 6 p.m. and will be streamed on the stadium’s video board. Blankets and folding chairs will be allowed to watch the game from the outfield. No food or drink will be allowed on the field.
Concession stands and Daddy’s Dogs food truck will be open.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Vanderbilt’s multipurpose facility. No food or drinks would be allowed inside the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.