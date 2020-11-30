NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team has temporarily paused all team activities after a positive COVID-19 test within the program, the university announced on Monday.
The Commodores, who opened the season with a win over Valparaiso at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday night, will not play in this week’s Legends Classic in Uncasville, CT.
The athletics department said the action is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, as well as guidance from local and university health officials.
