NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt’s basketball game on Wednesday at Texas A&M has been postponed, according to the Southeastern Conference.
The league said a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M program, consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements, led to the postponement.
A make-up date has not been determined. Vanderbilt's home game against the Aggies in January was also postponed.
Vanderbilt’s next scheduled game is Saturday at Georgia.
