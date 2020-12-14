NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt’s final scheduled football game at Georgia scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols.
Vanderbilt’s football team had 49 scholarship players dressed for Saturday’s home game against Tennessee.
The game was originally postponed from Dec. 5 to this weekend. The game has been declared a no-contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.