OMAHA, NE (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt Commodores have a chance to move on to the College World Series Friday night. The Vandy Boys play the Louisville Cardinals tonight at 6:00 p.m.
So far, the Commodores are 2-0 at the College World Series. Tim Corbin's team beat Mississippi State Wednesday thanks in part to two home runs from Stephen Scott. Freshman pitcher Kumar Rocker gave up just one run over six innings of work.
Friday night will be the second time the Commodores and the Cardinals face off in the CWS. Vandy beat Louisville 3-1 last Sunday in their first game of the tournament.
Vanderbilt's Mason Hickman is expected to pitch tonight. The right-handed sophomore from Hendersonville is 8-0 this year with a 2.23 ERA.
Luke Smith will most likely be on the bump for Louisville tonight. He is 6-0 with a 4.37 ERA this year.
Should Vanderbilt beat Louisville, they will advance to the CWS finals and play either Michigan or Texas Tech. With a loss, Vanderbilt would play a rematch against the Cardinals on Saturday.
Tonight's game will be broadcast on ESPN and VUCommodores.com.
