NASHVILLE, TM (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University announced that Stephanie White "will not return" as women's basketball head coach.
In 5 seasons with the Commodores, White was 46-83, including a 13-54 mark in the SEC.
BREAKING: Vanderbilt has fired Women's basketball coach Stephanie White.In 5 seasons with the Commodores, White's record was 46-83, including a 13-54 mark in the SEC.@WSMV— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) April 6, 2021
Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Lee thanked White "for her efforts over these past five years."
"While we did not experience the results that we all hoped for, she held our student-athletes to high standards," Lee said in a statement on Tuesday. "She supported our student-athletes commitment to community service and welcomed alumni back to the program."
Lee said the university had started a national search for the next head coach.
"I also want to thank Stephanie, her staff, and our student-athletes for navigating the challenges of the past year," Lee said in a statement on Tuesday. "As I continued my evaluation of the program, I ultimately concluded that change is needed at this time. I wish Stephanie and her family the best."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.