NASHVILLE, TM (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University announced that Stephanie White "will not return" as women's basketball head coach.

In 5 seasons with the Commodores, White was 46-83, including a 13-54 mark in the SEC.

Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Lee thanked White "for her efforts over these past five years."

"While we did not experience the results that we all hoped for, she held our student-athletes to high standards," Lee said in a statement on Tuesday. "She supported our student-athletes commitment to community service and welcomed alumni back to the program."

Lee said the university had started a national search for the next head coach.

"I also want to thank Stephanie, her staff, and our student-athletes for navigating the challenges of the past year," Lee said in a statement on Tuesday. "As I continued my evaluation of the program, I ultimately concluded that change is needed at this time. I wish Stephanie and her family the best."

 

