NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When you make 15-straight NCAA Tournament appearances, the reaction to the selection show bracket reveal tends to be a little subdued.
But, that doesn't cheapen the day.
Especially since this scene didn't get to happen last year.
For the eighth time, Vanderbilt will host an NCAA Regional.
As the number four national seed, they open Friday night against Big South tournament champion Presbyterian.
It’s a nice twist from the selection committee, given that Presbyterian is where Vandy's Tim Corbin began his coaching career.
“There's a lot of pride that goes into it. And it's a prideful thing to be coaching against one of my former players, Elton (Pollock)," says Corbin.
That game will be one week to the day after the 'Dores were forced into an early exit from the SEC Tournament.
“I think it left a sour taste in our stomach. But, I think if we come back and just keep getting better, we’ll be fine,” says Vanderbilt first baseman Dominic Keegan.
“I could tell this morning in the classroom they had an edge to them. And they want to play better baseball moving forward," adds Corbin.
Moving forward on a season that began with high expectations.
In a venue that, for just the second week this year, will continue to allow sellout crowds.
“When they made that announcement several weeks ago, it was so refreshing. It's big for the kids," says Corbin.
“To see the stadium packed. To see everyone wearing black and gold. It gives us a little extra boost," says Keegan.
Vanderbilt will play its first game Friday at 6pm against Presbyterian.
Indiana State and Georgia Tech will open up the Nashville Regional at noon on the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.