NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director Candice Storey Lee said parents of Vanderbilt baseball players were subjected to racist slurs during Monday night’s game in the College World Series in Omaha, NE.
The Commodores defeated Mississippi State 8-2 in Game 1 of the three-game series and play the Bulldogs in Game 2 on Tuesday night.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi State had the crowd. Vanderbilt had a big lead and Jack Leiter on the mound, and that was plenty Monday night.
Lee made the comments about the slurs on social media on Tuesday morning.
“I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night’s game. This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society,” Lee wrote. “To the family members who were impacted, please know that you have my full support. And you absolutely have the wholehearted support of not only Vanderbilt Athletics but all of Commodore Nation.”
I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night's game. This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society.— Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) June 29, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.