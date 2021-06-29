NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director Candice Storey Lee said parents of Vanderbilt baseball players were subjected to racist slurs during Monday night’s game in the College World Series in Omaha, NE.

The Commodores defeated Mississippi State 8-2 in Game 1 of the three-game series and play the Bulldogs in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Big 1st inning sends Vandy past MSU 8-2 in CWS finals opener OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi State had the crowd. Vanderbilt had a big lead and Jack Leiter on the mound, and that was plenty Monday night.

Lee made the comments about the slurs on social media on Tuesday morning.

“I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night’s game. This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society,” Lee wrote. “To the family members who were impacted, please know that you have my full support. And you absolutely have the wholehearted support of not only Vanderbilt Athletics but all of Commodore Nation.”