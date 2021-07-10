NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Van Heflin, the first Black quarterback to consistently start at quarterback at Vanderbilt, had died, Vanderbilt Athletics Director Candice Storey Lee announced on Twitter on Saturday.
Heflin was named started quarterback in 1978 by Coach Fred Pancoast.
“He will always be a Commodore and we are grateful for his life and legacy,” Lee said in a Twitter message. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and the entire family, Van’s teammates and all who were fortunate enough to know him.”
Lee said his son had said, “I love him with all my heart and he loved Vanderbilt with all of his.”
According to an online obituary, Heflin died on Friday. He was 62.
We mourn the loss of football trailblazer Van Heflin, Sr. In the words of his dear son, “I love him with all my heart and he loved Vanderbilt with all of his.”— Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) July 10, 2021
