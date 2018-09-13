KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hurricane evacuees in East Tennessee will be able to watch an SEC football game for free this weekend.
The Tennessee Volunteers are inviting residents from the Carolinas to their game against UTEP on Saturday.
Evacuees who are from the counties under evacuation orders can claim tickets for their immediate families.
Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will close when the game kicks off at noon ET. A valid state-issued ID from North Carolina or South Carolina will be required.
Ticket distribution will happen in a marked tent inside of Toyota Volunteer Village. The village will be in the Humanities Plaza on Volunteer Boulevard across from the Torchbearer Statue.
Chick-fil-A will also be handing out 500 free chicken biscuits to the evacuees at the ticket claim tent.
"Our hearts go out to all the families whose lives have been impacted by the hurricanes and tropical storms along the Atlantic coast," said Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer. "One of our four pillars is warmth, and we feel this is an appropriate way to bring that to life. Certainly, a football game is relatively insignificant in comparison to the realities these evacuees are facing. But if we can provide just a few hours of distraction and normalcy for these families, I believe we should do all we can to make that possible for them."
