KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The University of Tennessee has dismissed linebacker Kivon Bennett from the football team after he was arrested on Tuesday morning, Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt said.
“Kivon Bennett has been dismissed from our football program following a traffic stop earlier today,” said Pruitt. “There is a standard our student-athletes are expected to uphold at Tennessee, and today’s incident fell well short of that standard.”
According to an affidavit, Bennett was pulled over at 11:21 a.m. by a University of Tennessee police officer on Neyland Drive for speeding. Officers paced the car going 59 mph in a 45 mph zone.
When the officer pulled Bennett over, he said he smelled marijuana coming from the car.
After a search, the officer found 44 grams of pot, a scale and a 9-mm handgun.
Bennett, a redshirt junior from Fort Lauderdale, FL, leads the Tennessee football team in quarterback sacks and tackles for loss.
