For the first time in its 100-year history, Tullahoma wins a state football championship.
In the 4A title game at the Blue Cross Bowl, the Wildcats beat Elizabethton 21-14 in a double-overtime thriller that saw Krys Uselton intercept a Fighting Cyclones' pass in the endzone to seal the victory.
Tullahoma quarterback Ryan Scott set the tone for the Wildcats' offense with 212 total yards. Scott ran for touchdown and threw a TD pass to Jacob Dixon for what proved to be the game-winning score.
Both teams managed just one touchdown each in regulation, both coming in the 2nd quarter. Scott scored the Wildcats' TD. Bryson Rollins hit Jake Roberts for Elizabethton's TD.
Rollins found paydirt again in the first OT. Tullahoma's KeiShawn Cummings tied the game at 14, sending it to a second extra frame.
The Wildcats finish with a perfect 15-0 record in Head Coach John Olive's 29th season leading the program.
