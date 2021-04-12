NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University has announced President Dr. Glenda Glover will make a major announcement about the school's athletics program on Tuesday morning.

Dr. Mikki Allen, the university's athletic director, will also be involved in the announcement, set for 10 a.m. at the Gentry Center Complex.

The announcement comes a day after the school announced the contract of head football coach Rod Reed would not be renewed after 11 seasons as head football coach.

“After thoroughly evaluating the state of the TSU Football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,” Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen said in a news release. “We would like to thank Rod for his service, dedication and commitment to his alma mater over the past 11 years. Rod is and will always be a TSU Tiger.”

The Tigers ended their season on Sunday with a 46-23 loss to Southeast Missouri at Hale Stadium.

Multiple media outlets reported Sunday that former Tennessee Titan Eddie George was set to become the next TSU football coach. Stadium first reported the news.

Reed was named TSU’s head coach in 2009. Before that he served at the Tigers’ associated head coach and defensive coordinator. Reed ends his TSU coaching tenure with a record of 58-61.

The Tigers increased their win total in their second season under Reed and finished 2011 by winning four of their last six games. His success continued in 2012 with seven straight wins to open the season. The Tigers finished with an 8-3 record, its best since 2001.

Reed’s best season was 2013 when the Tigers finished 10-4 and won an FCS playoff game for the first time since 1986. Reed was named the Eddie Robinson SBN Black Coach of the Year and earned the NCAA Head Coaches Award.

Reed coached nearly 40 All-Americans and more than 70 All-OVC selections during his 11-year tenure.