NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A TSU player remains in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery for an injury sustained during the Tigers' game on Saturday, according to Tennessee State Athletics officials.
Linebacker Christion Abercrombie was sent into emergency surgery after he was injured in the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores, but it remains unclear what exactly happened to him.
“Christion is resting. He’s fighting. We’re trusting God and please continue to pray," his mother, Staci Abercrombie, said Sunday.
In a radio interview on Sunday morning with Nashville Sports Radio, TSU Head Coach Rod Reed confirmed none of the hits Abercrombie took during the game against Vandy were out of the ordinary -- making the cause of the still-unknown trauma a mystery.
The team said they are still working determine when the LB was hurt, but believe the injury occurred sometime during the second quarter of the game.
Abercrombie was being tended to on the bench at the end of the second quarter. When halftime came, he was walking toward the locker room with trainers and needed to stop and rest.
After an on-field evaluation, it was determined that Abercrombie needed to go to the hospital.
Team officials said Abercrombie is out of emergency surgery at Vanderbilt Medical Center and remains in critical condition.
The mother of TSU football student-athlete Christion Abercrombie says her son is “fighting.” He remains in critical condition after being injured in yesterday’s Tennessee State-Vanderbilt game. Staci Abercrombie asks for continued prayer. #PrayersForChristion #TigerFamilyInPrayer pic.twitter.com/zz1vGtpbsn— Tennessee State Univ (@TSUedu) September 30, 2018
