The Tennessee State University football game at Hampton on Saturday has been canceled because of the impending impact of Hurricane Florence.

Hampton University is located in Hampton, VA, which is located along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean in a possible impact zone of the hurricane later this week.

The game will not be rescheduled, according to the Tennessee State University athletics’ website.

The Tigers are 1-0 after winning their opener on Sept. 1 against Bethune-Cookman. Last week’s game against Jackson State at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis was canceled because of weather.

Tennessee State visits Eastern Illinois on Sept. 22 to open Ohio Valley Conference play before visiting Vanderbilt on Sept. 29.