The Tennessee State University football game at Hampton on Saturday has been canceled because of the impending impact of Hurricane Florence.
The southern East Coast of the United States is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence as the storm -- already packing winds of up to 140 mph -- nears Category 5 strength.
Hurricane Florence has forced the cancellation of several Top 25 games this weekend, including No. 13 Virginia Tech's home game against East C…
Hampton University is located in Hampton, VA, which is located along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean in a possible impact zone of the hurricane later this week.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Florence's impact on college football (all times local):
The game will not be rescheduled, according to the Tennessee State University athletics’ website.
The Tigers are 1-0 after winning their opener on Sept. 1 against Bethune-Cookman. Last week’s game against Jackson State at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis was canceled because of weather.
Tennessee State visits Eastern Illinois on Sept. 22 to open Ohio Valley Conference play before visiting Vanderbilt on Sept. 29.
