NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's the ongoing question - what will high school sports look like in Tennessee this fall?
On Wednesday, the TSSAA tried to give an answer.
The TSSAA Board of Control voted for a fluid, hybrid plan for the upcoming high school football season. They voted this way based on the possibility that Gov. Bill Lee's State of Emergency order could be lifted before the August 29 deadline.
Teams must complete an acclimitization period along with two weeks of contact practice before games can begin. However, the start dates for both practices and games are still to be determined.
So, as of right now, the football season could start on September 18, or sooner.
The Board also passed a list of 12 safety guidelines for all sports during the fall seasons. The guidelines include:
- Temperature checks for all athletes, coaches and fans at practices and games, which must register less than 100.4 degrees fahrenheit.
- Limiting fan attendance at all games.
- All fans at events must wear masks.
- Use of concession stands are discouraged.
