Tennessee high school athletics to allow religious headwear

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The TSSAA Board of Control voted to move the BlueCross Bowl to Chattanooga in 2021 and 2022 during Tuesday’s meeting held at Siegel High School.

The football state championships will be played at Finley Stadium.

Cookeville had hosted the games at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium since 2009.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.