MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The TSSAA Board of Control voted to move the BlueCross Bowl to Chattanooga in 2021 and 2022 during Tuesday’s meeting held at Siegel High School.
The football state championships will be played at Finley Stadium.
Cookeville had hosted the games at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium since 2009.
TSSAA Board of Control selects Chattanooga to host the 2021 and 2022 BlueCross Bowl football championships. The games will be played @FinleyStadium. Cookeville has hosted the event since 2009. #BlueCrossBowl @BCBST @ChattSports— TSSAA (@tssaa) March 16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.